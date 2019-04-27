Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, has always maintained a low profile until he shocked everyone with his dramatic physical transformation. Weighing close to 200 kilos, he lost over 108 kilos in almost 18 months in 2016 following a rigorous training. Though he has always been exposed to the media since childhood while accompanying his parents at various star-studded events, Anant has remained grounded and netizens couldn't help but notice and praise him for his simplicity when he was recently spotted in Bandra.

Wearing a blue shirt and black pants, Anant was seen posing for a few pictures for the paparazzi to click and was all smiles to the camera. The 24-year-old had been struggling with obesity since childhood and was put on steroidal medications as he was highly asthmatic. He even served as a source of motivation to his mother Nita to lose her pregnancy weight as used to train with Anant to see him lose weight for health reasons.

Looking at Anant Ambani's recent pictures, many people on social media started commenting that he has again started gaining weight and some even trolled him for his obesity. However, there were many people who came out in defense of Anant against the trollers and praised him for his humility and kindness.

"He is so down to earth like his father Mukesh ji," an Instagram user commented while another user went on to say that, "Anant will go a long way in carrying the legacy."

Take a look.

Anant Ambani is reportedly dating Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare and his wife Shaila Merchant. Last year, both Anant and Radhika came under the spotlight when their pictures hanging out together had surfaced online. Of late, Radhika Merchant, who is often termed as the Ambani family's would-be-choti bahu, seems to have become the latest eye candy for the paparazzi.