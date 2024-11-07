Air pollution in Delhi, India's capital, has been linked to a rise in digestive disorders, according to city doctors. The city's air quality has been consistently poor, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reporting an average air quality index (AQI) of 358. In several areas, the AQI has surpassed 400, indicating 'severe' levels of pollution. These areas include Bawana, Mundka, NSIT Dwarka, and Wazirpur.

Air pollution is a known health risk, leading to a range of problems from respiratory to cardiovascular to metabolic and even mental health issues. However, it is also a significant threat to digestive health. According to Dr. Harshal R Salve, an additional professor at AIIMS, New Delhi, long-term exposure to air pollution can activate free radicals leading to inflammatory responses. This can result in carcinogenic changes or inflammatory disorders in the digestive systems.

Dr. Sukrit Singh Sethi, a consultant at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, noted that they have been witnessing several gastrointestinal and metabolic conditions due to air pollution. The harmful particles and gases in polluted air can lead to systemic inflammation and oxidative stress, which can disrupt gut health and impact the microbiome. This collection of trillions of bacteria in our intestines plays a critical role in digestion, immunity, and overall health.

Conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis have been closely associated with pollution exposure. The systemic inflammation triggered by pollution can lead to metabolic disturbances that impact digestion and overall health. Children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing health conditions are especially vulnerable to the adverse effects of air pollution on digestive health.

Research has also linked exposure to air pollution with gastrointestinal diseases. Particulate matter and toxic chemicals can enter the digestive system and disrupt the gut microbiota balance, leading to digestive problems. Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Chief of Neurology at Fortis Hospital, identified traffic exhaust fumes, home wood burning, and elevated levels of nitrogen dioxide as major contributors to air pollution.

To mitigate the impact of air pollution on the human body, experts recommend incorporating antioxidants in diets, such as citrus fruits and nuts. They also advise limiting outdoor activities during peak pollution times, typically in the early morning and evening, and using masks, especially in highly polluted environments.

The situation in Delhi is not unique. Other cities worldwide have also grappled with the health impacts of air pollution. For instance, Lahore, Pakistan, has been blanketed by persistent smog, leading to the closure of all primary schools in the city.

In Beijing, China, an alert for air pollution was activated, with the expectation of improved air quality due to strong cold air. The health impacts of air pollution are not limited to respiratory and digestive disorders. Studies have shown that approximately 10% of children in India are affected by asthma, a rate that spikes during the winter months, which coincide with the Dussehra and Diwali celebrations. This raises the question of whether we should continue to celebrate at the expense of our children's future, or embrace a healthier, more sustainable way to honor our traditions.