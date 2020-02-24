Sunny Hindustani, who won the title of Indian Idol 11 and prize money of 25 Lakh, said that he had not thought of getting through the first round and winning the competition was not even in his dream.

Indian Idol enjoys the iconic status and is synonymous with exceptional singing talent. Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut, Adriz Ghosh, Ankona Mukherjee and Ridham Kalyan were the top 5 finalists of its 11th edition. They battled it out in a musical extravaganza and made it tough for the audience to choose one winner amongst them.

Indian Idol grand finale

The grand finale of Indian Idol was nothing short of a visual spectacle. Judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya set the stage on fire with their scintillating performances.

Celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao attended it. Krushna Abhishek added fun and Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa gave a sneak-peek into the contestants of their upcoming show India's Best Dancer.

Sunny Hindustani was finally announced as the winner of Indian Idol 11. Besides the award, he walked away with a cheque of Rs. 25 lakhs and a brand-new car Tata Altroz. He also got one song contract with T-Series in their next movie.

Rohit and Ankona emerged as the first and second runners-ups and they were awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each. Third and fourth runner up, Ridham and Adriz won Rs 3 lakhs each.

Ecstatic and overwhelmed with his win, Sunny Hindustani said, "I had not thought of getting through the first round also, leave alone winning the competition. I have come a long way and can't believe that the journey has just started. From getting an opportunity to sing on such a big platform to winning the show, they are like all my dreams.

Sunny Hindustani added, "I will always be thankful to the judges for mentoring and guiding me and to Sony Entertainment Television for giving me a platform to perform in front of legends of the music industry and an opportunity to meet so many stars. I can't believe that the whole of India heard my voice voted for me wholeheartedly to make me Desh ki Awaaz."