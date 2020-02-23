Indian Idol 11, which went on air a few months ago, is set to crown its winner in the grand finale episode on February 23 on Sony TV. Judged by ace singers and music composers Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani and hosted by Aditya Narayan, the popular singing reality show managed to keep its viewers hooked to their TV sets with stupendous and soulful performances by talented contestants.

As Indian Idol 11 comes to an end, take a look at what to expect on the grand finale episode:

How to vote for Indian Idol 11 Finale?

Viewers can vote for their favourite contestants through live voting. One can log on to sonyliv.com to cast their vote. One can also download the SonyLiv app to vote for the finale of Indian Idol 11.

When & where to watch Indian Idol 11 grand finale

TV viewers can catch the Indian Idol 11 grand finale on Sony TV at 8 pm on Sunday, February 23. For those who don't wish to watch it on television, can watch it online as well. Sonyliv Premium users can watch the finale on the app while Jio subscribers can catch it on Jio TV. Airtel subscribers can stream the finale of Indian Idol 11 on Airtel XStream.

The 5 finalists

The five finalists of Indian Idol 11, who will compete against each other to win the coveted trophy are Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut, Ankona Mukherjee, Ridham Kalyan and Adriz Ghosh.

What to expect on Indian Idol 11 grand finale?

Ayushmann Khurrana will grace the grand finale of Indian Idol season 11 to promote his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the promo shared by the channel, the actor is seen giving a power-packed performance. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao will grace the finale as well.

The judges - Neha, Vishal and Himesh will perform solo songs and will make a dashing entry on the stage. Neha will entertain the audience with her soulful numbers like Aankh Maare, Dheeme Dheeme and her recent duet Goa Beach. Host Aditya and Neha, who have been the talk of the town owing to their rumoured wedding, will perform on Badri Ki Dulhania. Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna of The Kapil Sharma Show 2 will leave the viewers in splits with her splendid comic timing.