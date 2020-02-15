The entire wedding drama between Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan on Indian Idol 11 hasn't gone down well with their fans who have been eagerly waiting for them to get married. The wedding festivities have been taking place on the sets of Indian Idol and making a lot of noise on social media.

Everything was going pretty smooth until veteran singer and Aditya's father Udit Narayan burst the bubble saying that it was all part of the show's TRP gimmick. "I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she's a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We'd love to have as our Bahu," Udit Narayan had said in his recent interview.

After Udit Narayan, Aditya too admitted that the makers had advised them to follow the pattern adding that his wedding event with Neha was all for fun. "See....whatever is happening, it is on screen, as a part of the reality show. We do what the makers of the show ask us to do and that is for fun. If people take it seriously and starting writing about it saying that we are getting married in real life too, I don't know what to say," Aditya Narayan told IBTimes India in an exclusive interview.

There's no doubt that the show has surely gotten the much-needed boost in its TRP rating, but it has hurt the sentiments of people who thought that Neha and Aditya are getting married in real.

"Neha kakkar and aditya narayan's wedding in indian idol show is a marketing gimmick but a blot on hindu traditions. I condemn it," a Twitter user expressed his anger.

Another user wrote, "Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar wedding drama in the reality show Indian Idol is too much for publicity or TRP. The story of contestants also seem to be fake. Showing false things in the name of creativity is wrong."

