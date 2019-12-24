Winners Sunny Hindustani and Salman Ali are all set to face off at SET's hit reality TV show Indian Idol 11 during the Christmas weekend. Everyone has been waiting for this special episode since the show started.

This weekend on Sony Entertainment Television, Indian idol 11 would be bombarded with talent as singing superstars of two seasons would be coming together and sharing the stage for this musical night. The most anticipated face-off would happen, when season 10 winner the sensational singer Salman Ali will perform with Indian Idol Season 11 powerhouse of talent Sunny Hindustani.

What is more surprising about this episode of Indian Idol 11 is that the other superstars of last seasons Nitin, Vibhor, Kunal, Ankush and Neelanjana would be returning on the stage to challenge the prodigies of this season. It would be great to see how these gifted talents would make the entire set go gala over their performance.

Vishal Dadlani, who is one of the judges of Indian Idol 11, shared a photo from the sets on his Instagram page and wrote, "EXACTLY one year after the Idol10 Finale, we had the biggest celebrity guests at the #IndianIdol11 shoot yesterday. Your love has made them all super successful, and super busy so it was really tough to get them all together! Can you name all of them?"

All these singers have become household names after they performed on the stage of Indian Idol. Everyone is aware of their talents. Most of the people, who replied to Vishal Dadlani's Instagram post, were successful in name the stars featured in the picture shared by the judge. They also express their excitement to watch this special episode.

However, the contestants of both the seasons and the judges celebrated Christmas on the sets of Indian idol 11. All of them had a gala time decorating the Christmas tree and singing Christmassy songs. They seemed in full festival mood. All the contestant's duo gave a fabulous performance and made the atmosphere more melodious and musical. The viewers can watch this celebration at 8.00 pm on Saturday and Sunday on SET.