Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is not impressed with Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok for its hate-filled content. After watching it, he says that he is now more committed to telling the story of the Kashmir genocide.

Paatal Lok is a neo-noir web television series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, 2020. The movie revolves around the story of cynical inspector rediscovers his responsibilities as a cop after he is assigned with work of investigating a high profile case. The movie showcases Hindus, government, CBI and media in a bad light, which disappointed many.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is known for making controversial statements, was upset with Paatal Lok. After watching it, the filmmaker tweeted, "When your worldview is coming from the rakshas of #PatalLok you end up making such hate-filled content. Now I am more committed to tell the story of #Kashmir Genocide. Even if that becomes the last film of my life. I owe it to my people. #PaatalLokKeLog."

Other people, who were delighted with his announcement, requested him to unravel the mystery on screen as early as possible. A few asked him to urge the government to make it mandatory for web series to get the certification from the Censor Board before their release online.

Pranavsinh @Pranavsinh9

#thekashmirfiles should be just a beginning & we expect lot more true stories from you Vivekji. #patallok is usual whitewashing drama. We have stopped expecting to get real from Bollywood. We stand with you @vivekagnihotri ji...

Ajay Iyer @ajayiyer15

You are from the Film Background, why is there no Censor Board on this Mega Budget propaganda based Web Series, they are not the innocent internet videos Can the Apps releasing them in India not be censored How hurting sentiments of mass is so easy?

Vandana Kacker @KackerVandana

You need to go to court against producers..... artistic liberty ke naam pe kisi area ko badnaam kaise kar sakte hein? Ye hota rahega ja tak aap log ignore karte rahenge.... Atleast is series ke against ek platform hi banaaiye aur uspar hi protest kariye... court to jana hi padega

Raahgir @Ashu_Dhiman1

This patalok makers have done such a smooth job by pursuing their propoganda . I think maximum filmaking faternity is anti govt and are leftist communist liberals.

Kālarātri @Brahmachaarini

Dont forget to mention how nehru, abdullah & paki chuslims masterminded the genocide.!!!!!!! They drove away hindu king & later the hindus as well.

