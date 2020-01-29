Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has leaked the screenshots of standup comedian Kunal Kamra's WhatsApp chat after he heckled Arnab Goswami. He exposed the latter's hypocrisy and called him a paid stooge of Congress.

Kunal Kamra tweets video

Kunal Kamra tweeted a video featuring him accosting Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow on Tuesday. In his next tweet, the standup comedian with leanings towards left ideology narrated what happened on the flight and denied doing anything wrong. Soon after his statement, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to expose the comedian in a series of tweets.

In a series of tweets, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said that Kunal Kamra is trying to be a warrior of the truth, but he is not the one in reality. He has close connections with Congress leader Sanjay Jha and he is a paid stooge of the party. The filmmaker also tweeted some screens of his chat with Kunal on WhatsApp to expose his other side.

Here is Vivek Agnihotri's series of tweets and his WhatsApp chat with Kunal Kamra

Ok friends, today let me tell you a secret about Mr. @kunalkamra88 which I never ever told anyone. Despite Mr. Kunal Kamra making filthy, indecent tweets on me. I am doing it is because Kamra is trying to be the warrior of truth. Let me expose this most opportunist liar. 1/n 2 yrs ago, Kamra chased me to do a video interview. He asked me to help him get @ARanganathan72 or @rahulroushan to be with me. I helped him and he confirmed that Anand will be with me. Then he called and said why dilute, it will be my solo interview. I said ok. 2/n Last-minute, he told me that Sanjay Jha would be part of the interview. I wondered why Jha? Which I learnt later. I realised that both work as a team n they wanted to corner me in the interview. But they couldn't. As I exposed their nexus. What happens next will shock you. 3/n

In the interview, when asked by Kamra "Which is the most effective fake news", I said 'Rohith Vemula'. Kamra agreed and said, 'but it worked against Modi. And how." "You'd sell suicide of a student to beat Modi? I asked. "Why not? It's all fair in politics." Kamra said. 4/n This is when I thrashed both and exposed the sinister Dalit+Islamist politics of Congress @ #UrbanNaxals. "Have you ever had a meal in a Dalit house? Have you ever visited any village of India?" I asked. Both were left answer less. This is when Kamra ended the I/v abruptly. 5/n The interview was never released. I asked him a few times and he said they were editing. Finally, when cornered on Twitter he made the excuse that he lost tapes. In my 20 yrs of TV experience, I have never seen any recording getting lost as there are many instant back ups. 6/n