Days after the Supreme Court allowed a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the Telugu movie viewers have started a campaign for a similar inquiry in the suicide of late Tollywood actor Uday Kiran.

Many people from the Telugu states, who are the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, had urged for a CBI inquiry into his case. They were all delighted when the SC approved the ongoing CBI investigation recommended by the Bihar government into his death. They started demanding a similar probe into the death of actor Uday Kiran, who completed suicide by hanging at his residence on January 5, 2014.

"Just a thought came into mind... While many of us are worried about #Sushanth sudden suicide over nepotism, Bollywood mafia and depression, dont you think... even the Late Tollywood actor Uday Kiran more or less was the same. He was one such Hero who came to Top without a God Father or any support. Yet he lost movie roles, no producers were willing to support his films and many more.... after some time. Why? What made him commit suicide? Isnt he a human being if existed would have donned many roles in movie stream? What was the reason? Was there any investigation done?" reads a viral message on WhatsApp.

Uday Kiran's fans trend #JusticeForUdayKiran on Twitter

Some fans on Twitter also started trending on #JusticeForUdayKiran, demanding a CBI probe into the suicide of Uday Kiran. A few of them appealed to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who had a high hand in CBI investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Here are some of their comments.

Not only SSR, Uday Kiran is one among those who got betrayed by Mega Mafia #JusticeForUdayKiran

Who are the main reason for death of uday kiran #GetReadyForAug29thTrend

Why only #SushantSinghRajput v also want CBI on Uday Kiran case #JusticeForUdayKiran

#JusticeForUdayKiran andharam anukoni okaroju trend cheyali

Nepotism in tollywood is more than bollywood,why do people only blame bollywood , what about hero uday kiran ,who is behind udaykiran suicide #justiceforudaykiran #Nepotism @ysjagan @akshaykumar @RGVzoomin @TheDeverakonda @RaviTeja_offl @urstrulyMahesh

Tollywood is similar read about Uday Kiran .. a successful hero without background

However, late actor Uday Kiran was engaged to megastar Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmitha in 2003, but the engagement was broken. Later, he married Vishitha on October 24, 2012. Post his breakup, his career hit a rough patch with no good offers in his hands. After his death, the mega family faced criticism from many people, who alleged that the family had driven him to depression.

But Uday Kiran's sister Sridevi made a startling revelation in July 2017 and cleared Chiranjeevi of all the charges. Chiru had no role in calling off his marriage with Sushmitha. In fact, the megastar stood by Uday Kiran after Uday's break-up with a lady journo and he took the decision to make him his son-in-law. She had also said that his brother was not happy with his marriage to Vishitha.