After Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi's nephew Niharika Konidela has confirmed her engagement. The Okka Kshanam star is set for her marriage with Techie named Chaitanya Jonnalagedda this year.

Of late, the rumours were doing rounds that she was gearing up for her wedding. It was speculated that she would tie the knot with Allu Sirish, but the later slammed it. Later, it was rumoured that should enter wedlock with Prabhas and it was claimed later that there was no truth in those reports.

Niharika Konidela took to her Instagram account to hint about her marriage. She shared a plastic cup featuring Ms and Mrs Niha with scratching Ms in it and she captioned it with, "Uh.. what?" Model Makeup Artist Sadhna Singh responded to her and replied, "What when how ?????? Aks why was I not invited @niharikakonidela"

Late in the evening, Chiranjeevi's nephew shared a photo featuring her hugging a guy with his faced covered in her arms and she captioned with, "Peek-a-boo." Post this speculation about her impending marriage started pouring in. She took to her Instagram page this morning to confirm the news. She shared two photos featuring her with her fiancée and also revealed his name as she captioned it with, "Mine ❤️ @chaitanya_jv."

Niharika Konidela's fiancée Chaitanya Jonnalagedda is a techie, who is working for Tech Mahindra. He is said to be the son of senior police official from Guntur. Chaitanya also shared the same photo of Niharika and confirmed the news about their engagement, by captioning it with, "NisChay ."

Niharika Konidela is the first girl from the mega family to make her acting debut. She began her career with web series and starred Muddapappu Avakai (2016), Nanna Koochi (2017) and Madhouse (2019). She entered films with Oka Manasu in 2016, but it failed at the box office. She forayed in to Tamil films with Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren in 2018 and this film could also not make expected business.

The actress also appeared in movies like Happy Wedding, Suryakantham and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. However, these movies also failed to add any value to her acting career. With her career failing to take off, the 26-year-old actress might have thought of getting hitched and settled down in her life.