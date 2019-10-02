The viewers in the USA, UAE and other overseas markets will get to watch Chiranjeevi's dream project Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Narsimha/SRNR) before Indian fans, as it is premiered there a day ahead of its release.

Chiranjeevi has played lead roles in 150 movies, but none of them was a historical movie. Ram Charan is now fulfilling his dream of starring in a costume drama with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

Chiru's looks and action featured in its promos, ensemble cast of talented actors from different languages and rich production values have created a lot of curiosity about the movie. The hype surrounding it generated a lot of demand for its theatricle rights for overseas market, where the megastar boasts of huge fanbase.

Weekend Cinema acquired its overseas theatrical rights for a whopping amount of Rs 20 crore and planned for the grand release of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The distribution house has reportedly booked nearly 1000 screens in the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand and other key international markets in a bid to cash in on the popularity of Chiranjeevi.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is scheduled for its worldwide release on October 2, as a Gandhi Jayanti treat. Weekend Cinema held a large number of premiere shows on Tuesday, a day before it officially hits screens. We bring you the reviews of the audience, who have watched the film in the preview shows. Scroll down to see overseas viewers' response:

iŞ๓คrt rคงi @im_ravirebell

#SyeRaa First half just done in Chicago...Very very good...Atleast 10 Goosebump scenes...Interval bang is Excellent!! Blockbuster!! #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy

Rudra @iamrudra888

1st half #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy Action scenes are on par with some Hollywood films. There is a big suprise about #chiru character ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Finally already it's a blockbuster 2nd half loading.... #review Just watched #SyeRaa impeccable screenplay, astute editing and cinematography #MegastarChiranjeevi at his best. Go with big expectations, Come with thrible blockbuster excitement And finally one word #HistoricalBlockbusterSyeraa

Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva

It's Interval for #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy & so far it's "Fantastic" 4*/5. #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #OneWordReview "O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G" It is a Complete Patriotic Family Entertaintainer with Terrific performance by #MegastarChiranjeevi. & great Direction by #SurrenderReddy It will prove to be sure shot success at the Box Office.

Ravi Gupta @FilmiHindustani

Ohh My God! It's Grand.. totally grand!! There is strength, courage, Challenge, rebellion, Patriotism, Emotion, Energy, Love for the soil.. everything in this film. I have seen the first half yet. And I am expressing my reaction. Goosebumps!! #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy

.·★Aꜱʜᴡɪɴ★·. @alwaysashwin