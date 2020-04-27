Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela is said to be essaying the role of his sister and the emotional bonding between the two is going to be one of the highlights of Chiranjeevi's Acharya.

Chiranjeevi's Acharya is one of the most-hyped and highly-anticipated Telugu movies of 2020. A lot has been rumoured about its cast, crew, story and shooting. It was reported earlier that director Koratala Siva has roped in Niharika Konidela for a cameo role in the movie. Though the makers are yet to make an announcement about, some interesting tidbits about her character are creating a buzz.

Niharika Konidela to play Ram Charan's sister in Acharya

As per this buzz, Niharika Konidela is playing Ram Charan's sister in Acharya, while he essays an extended cameo. Their scenes are said to be part the flashback story of the movie and will be quite emotional, which will add depth to the narrative. These scenes will be among the big attractions of the film.

As per this buzz, Niharika Konidela is the first girl to dare to take up acting as her career. She made her debut Oka Manasu in 2016 and later she played female Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Happy Wedding and Suryakantham. She has also starred in web series Muddapappu Avakai (2016), Nanna Koochi (2017) and Madhouse (2019). She was last seen playing a cameo in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa.

Acharya is the 152nd film of Chiranjeevi and it is touted to be a socio-political action movie, which is made with a big budget. The megastar is said to be playing dual roles as Govind and Acharya in it. The film is reportedly about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation of temple funds and donations.

Koratala Siva was earlier considering Govindacharya for the title of the movie, but he zeroed in on Acharya for the film. However, he is not made official confirmation about it. Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company is jointly bankrolling this mega budget movie with Matinee Entertainments. Acharya will have Mani Sharma's music, Tirru's cinematography and Sreekar Prasad's editing.