Star kid Niharika Konidela, whose last film Suryakantham had tanked at the box office, is trying to put a full stop to her acting career.

With no hits in her kitty, the actress said that she might quit acting after some time and take care of the production house, which was established by her father Nagendra Babu. The actress said this while promoting her film Suryakantham.

Niharika was seen in Happy wedding before Suryakantham

Has Niharika's time to quit acting finally arrived? Speaking to the media, the actress said that she loves being behind the stage and thus wants to work behind the screen for all the films her father bankroll under Anjana Productions.

She made it clear that her cousin Sushmitha Konidela, the elder daughter of Megastar Chiranjeevi, inspires her a lot when it comes to working for a film behind the screen. Sushmitha is a costume designer and she has worked for her father's films.

Niharika's fans are considering it as 'goodbye' to films as she is planning to quit her acting career. On Instagram's question and answer segment, when followers asked her about her upcoming film, she said she will announce if she takes up any.

Well, she is playing a cameo in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Chiranjeevi. It is said that Niharika's dream of acting with her uncle has come true.