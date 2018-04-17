Motorola's gearing up for the launch of the next generation of Moto G series. We've seen rumors about Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and the Moto G6 Plus doing the rounds on the internet. After leaks in official renders, posters, we now almost have a definite idea of how the Moto G6 family looks.

But the G6 is not the only smartphone series that Motorola has been working on. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is also expected to launch the next generation of its budget Moto E series as well. And now that Motorola is just days away from launching the Moto G6 series, it's the E series' turn to steal some of the limelight from their elder siblings.

Dubbed as the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus, the duo has been leaked several times before, but the latest set of leaks by notorious leakster Roland Quandt are perhaps the most accurate set renders so far, giving us a glimpse from all angles.

Leaked on Quandt's Twitter handle, the renders show the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus in two color options, black and gold. And if you thought Motorola may have reserved the 18:9 display to the more expensive Moto G6 series, then you're wrong. The Moto E5 and E5 Plus come with narrow bezels on the top and bottom and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the Motorola logo at the back — something that we've been waiting to see for a long time.

This is the Moto E5 Plus (once more, as we all saw it first from Evan earlier). More pics here: https://t.co/xuVrsgKdrU pic.twitter.com/tsJcNYWtji — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 16, 2018

Also, the rear camera setup on the Moto E5 Plus appears to have a dual camera system. However, another renowned tipster Evan Blass had explained earlier that there's actually no secondary camera on the Moto E5 Plus and that it's just a cut-out which is aesthetical if not anything.

The back of the E5 Plus has a glossy finish which makes us suspect that the back panel could be glass. However, there is a high chance that it can be glossy plastic instead. Since the Moto E series is the cheapest of the lot and Motorola may not have opted for glass which would make it a little more expensive to manufacture. Then again, the E series prices have seen a steep increase from the Original Moto E to the Moto E4 Plus.

This is the Motorola Moto E5, I believe. More pics here: https://t.co/mT6qsmSOcf pic.twitter.com/Y2C3TUPumM — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 16, 2018

Interestingly, the regular Moto E5 has a matte finish on the rear panel and a single camera lens and LED flash aligned vertically inside the circular module.

The Moto E5 Series will be very crucial for Motorola as the company is looking to revive the E series with the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus since the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus were not as popular as the original Moto E or Moto E2.

Moto E5 and E5 Plus specifications

Based on prior reports, the moto E5 Plus will likely come with a 5.7 or 5.8-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and 450 SoCs paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM with 32GB/64GB of storage respectively.

Apart from this, not much is known about the phones. However, it is expected that the Moto E5 series will be a battery-focused smartphone series, so the phones can be expected to pack at least 4000mAh power cells.