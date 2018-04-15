Long-rumored Moto G6 series is expected to break covers at the Motorola product launch event in Brazil on April 19. Before the official announcement, the device's images have leaked online revealing the colors variants and design language.

Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the promotional images of the Moto G6 series — Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus. In the photos, the mobiles are shown to come in 5 colors – black, indigo blue, gold, rose gold and silver.

The photos also confirm that the Moto G6 Play will come with a single primary camera on the back, whereas the standard Moto G6 and the top-end Moto G6 Plus will have two snappers on the rear, but will wary in screen sizes.

Moto G6 series: Quick facts on an Android phone

As said before, the Moto G6 series is coming in 3 variants — low-end Moto G6 Play, generic Moto G6 and the high-end Moto G6 Plus.

First up, Moto G6 Play is said to sport a 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the standard Moto G6 is expected to flaunt a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display and feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

The Moto G6 Plus, the high-end phone among the three phones, is also said to flaunt the same design language as the generic Moto G6 but will have a bigger screen.

It is said to come with 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display having18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main shooter, a 16MP front-camera and a 3,200mAh battery.

As of now, we have price details of Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Plus. They are said to cost $249.99 (roughly €203/Rs 16,264) and $199.99 (approx. €162/Rs 13,011), respectively.

Rumor has it that the Moto G6 series will be released first in India, Brazil and other emerging markets and later to developed regions such as Europe and America.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Motorola products.