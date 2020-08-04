After Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, three more politicians from Karnataka have tested positive for Covid-19.

Gurmitkal MLA Naganagouda Kandakura, Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda and Sagar MLA Harathalu Halappa have tested coronavirus positive.

"Naganagouda Kandakura, senior leader and MLA from Gurmitkal constituency, and Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda have tested positive for Covid-19. I wish them speedy recovery," Nikhil Kumar, JD (S) Youth President and son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, confirmed the news on Twitter.

Suresh Gowda is admitted to Manipal Hospital and his car driver has also tested coronavirus positive.

BJP MLA Harathalu Halappa has confirmed the news on his Facebook page and wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19 along with my wife, my driver and a staff member. We are being treated at a private hospital in Bengaluru,"

He requested people who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested if they have symptoms.

On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive. In a video message to the public and well-wishers, he stated that he was doing good. "I am grateful for all your good wishes and will get back to my duties soon. I urge everyone to wear masks, maintain social distance, take all precautions to fight Corona," he said.

After reports confirmed him, Siddaramaiah announced, "I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves. [sic]"

Last week, actor-turned-politician BC Patil, Karnataka Agriculture Minister, and his wife Vanaja Patil were admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru after tested positive for viral infection.