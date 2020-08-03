Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has released a new video addressing public and his well-wishers not to worry about his health. He has requested people to follow social distancing guidelines and compulsorily wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

BS Yediyurappa has said that he got admitted to the hospital soon after the reports confirmed him to be having Covid-19. The Karnataka Chief Minister has stated that he is doing well and the doctors have assured him of quick recovery from the contagious disease.

"I am grateful for all your good wishes and will get back to my duties soon. I urge everyone to wear masks, maintain social distance, take all precautions to fight Corona," he said.

Leaders, Seers enquire about his Health

In the newly-released clip, BS Yediyurappa has claimed that BJP National President JP Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and many others that includes seers from various mutts have called him to personally enquire about his health.

On Sunday, the Karnataka Chief Minister announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He posted, "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine."

He added that he decided to get admitted although there are not symptoms and requested those who came in contact with him to get tested and self-isolate.

Meanwhile, his daughter Padmavathi and a couple of his staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

It has to be noted that politicians like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, congress leader Karti Chidambaram and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have tested coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours.