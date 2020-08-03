Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram has said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic on Monday, August 3. The Congress MP has gone into home quarantine.

Karti Chidambaram took to Twitter to give an update about his health. Saying that his symptoms are mild, he wrote, "I have just tested positive for Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol."

Former Union Minister Chidambaram's son has urged those who were in contact with him to follow the medical protocol.

Meanwhile, P Chidambaram also took to Twitter saying that Karti Chidambaram is in Chennai and he has isolated himself. The senior Congress leader is in his farmhouse in Managiri (near Karaikudi). "Thanks for all the kind questions," Chidambaram tweeted.

Take a look at Chidambaram's tweet: