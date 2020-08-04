Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has tested positive for Covid-19. He is admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure based on the advice given by the doctors.

On Twitter, Siddaramaiah announced, "I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.

I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves. [sic]"

This comes two days after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the contagious disease.

On Sunday, the Karnataka Chief Minister announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He posted, "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine."

It has to be noted that politicians like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, congress leader Karti Chidambaram and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have tested coronavirus positive in the last 48 hours.