A total of five people including Agriculture Minister BC Patil's wife, son-in-law and a few

residential staff of his Hirekeruru house have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister confirmed the news on Twitter and announced that his two family members and

Hirekeruru staff have been diagnosed with the virus.

"ನನ್ನ ಶ್ರೀಮತಿ, ಅಳಿಯ ಹಾಗೂ ಹಿರೇಕೆರೂರಿನ ನಿವಾಸದ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ವರ್ಗದವರು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಒಟ್ಟು ಐವರಿಗೆ ಕೊರೋನಾ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಎಂದು ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ.

ಅವರನ್ನು ನಿರ್ದಿಷ್ಟವಾದ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಕೇರ್ ಸೆಂಟರ್ ಗೆ ಸೇರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರೆಲ್ಲ ಬೇಗ ಗುಣಮುಖರಾಗಿ ಬರಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಹಾರೈಕೆಯೂ ಇರಲಿ," Patil wrote on Twitter.