On the occasion of Dussehra, Adipurush actor Prabhas who will essay the role of Lord Ram performed the Ravana Dahan at Delhi's Luv Kush Ramlila ground. Keeping Prabhas's popularity and fans' craze in mind the organisers deployed a heavy police force at the event. Apart from Police personnel, three units of paramilitary forces and 140 bouncers were stationed for security and crowd management.

Prabhas burns 100 ft Ravan Effigy in Adipurush style at Ramlila in Delhi

The pictures and videos from the grand event show Prabhas firing an arrow at 100 ft Ravan effigy in Adipurush Style. According to several videos and pictures doing rounds on social media. Before the event, the makers screened the teaser for thousand of the crowd.

As soon as Prabhas' photos and videos were shared on social media, fans took to social media and hailed Adipurush star Prabhas's look.

Thousands of fans gather to get a glimpse of Adipurush star

During the Ravan Dahan festivities, scores of fans tried to breach barricades to get a glimpse of superstar Prabhas in Delhi, during Prabhas's exit it became difficult for the Adipursh actor to leave the premise.

For the unversed, Adipurush is inspired by Ramayana. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. The film's teaser was unveiled on Sunday morning. Ever since the makers dropped the teaser of the film fans criticised the teaser, calling it cartoonish and slammed the makers for amateur VFX.

Produced by T-series and Retrophiles, Adipurush has been shot in Hindi and Telugu. It is slated to release on January 12th, 2023 and will also be available in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.