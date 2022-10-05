Ever since the teaser of Adipurush has launched, the movie has been garnering limelight for all negative reasons. First, the netizens trolled the makers for its shoddy animation and CGI, and then certain political party leaders asked the makers to remove certain objectionable scenes from the teaser, some even said that the teaser hugely misinterpreted Ramayana that the film is based on.

If these weren't enough, a video on social media is doing rounds where we can see a busy Prabhas calling Adipurush director Om Raut to his room. In the video, Prabhas's expression and the way he called Om Raut irked a certain section of fans, his hand gesture and body language showed he is miffed over something. And in time, certain social media users came up to the conclusion that Prabhas was angry with Om Raut after the teaser release.

Take a look at the viral video

A user commented, #Prabhas angry on om Raut after teaser release "listen "om come into my room om".

First time seeing prabhas Anna that much angry, another user commented.

The real reason why Prabhas was calling Om Raut, pointing fingers at him

Contrary to the social media claims, Reportedly, Om and Prabhas have clarified that there was nothing as such. The reason wile Prabhas was calling Om to the room was only to discuss the film's promotions amidst the on-site hustle and bustle. There is nothing more to it.

Prabhas's army came to the Pan-India star's defence and was of the view that Prabhas can't be angry.

Take a look at the comments below:

Why clarification? Don't need it as we know #Prabhas can never ever be rude or angry to someone. We don't care some jobless people's guesses who don't know him.. https://t.co/ElweEVF4eb — Raghav Ram devotee ? (@PrabhaSree18) October 5, 2022

Stop misinterpreting n watch this full video #Prabhas is not angry he's just sternly calling Om in his room for dinner after that we see Kriti was already in lift

It looks like prabhas had called whole team for dinner in his room https://t.co/MPIuD9RAUi — Meher (@Meher7748) October 4, 2022

For the unversed, Prabhas will be playing the role of Lord Ram aka Adipurush, while Saif Ali Khan will essay the role of Ravana aka Lankesh. Kriti Sanon Janaki aka Sita in the film. Sunny Singh will essay the role of Lakshmana.

Produced by T-series and Retrophiles, Adipurush has been shot in Hindi and Telugu. It is slated to release on January 12th, 2023 and will also be available in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.