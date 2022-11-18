Priyanka Chopra doesn't mince her words and yet again, the actor has made a bold statement by saying, "Actors do nothing..." and highlighted the role of make-up artists, technicians, choreographers, and more in making a film.

Priyanka said that "we've given too much credit to actors; actors do nothing by the way" and stressed, "We really don't." Chopra explained how she learned to be the 'best actor' by working with the 'best filmmakers' and was able to take chances only after working with the biggest names in the world.

In an interview with Janice Sequeira, Priyanka Chopra said, "This doesn't have to do with just working with the best in the business in the States (US). Even when I was working in Bollywood, working with the best filmmakers taught me how to be the best actor. We give too much credit to actors; actors do nothing by the way. We really don't. I've always said this. Actors do nothing... Those 30 seconds of a scene, is where I come in. And then when I talk about the movie etc. So I have a very limited role."

Priyanka continued, "We say out somebody else's words, we are working on a script that is written by someone else, we are lip-syncing and singing songs that are in someone else's voice. We're dancing steps that are choreographed by somebody else. We are doing marketing, where questions are asked by somebody else. We are dressed by somebody, hair and makeup are done by somebody. So what am I doing?"

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in a romantic drama 'It's All Coming Back to Me', co-starring Sam Heughan. She will also feature in the Amazon Studio spy series 'Citadel' starring Richard Madden. Talking about the Bollywood project, she has announced 'Jee Le Zaraa' which will be directed by Zoya Akhtar, and co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.