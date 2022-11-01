Priyanka Chopra is back in India after almost three years and the 'Citadel' actor is jet-lagged! Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share several pictures and videos as she landed in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The actor who resides in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas was jet-lagged as she reached India. What did she do to cope with that? Well, Chopra found joy in watching director Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan' and captioned the image, "It ain't Mumbai if you're not jet lagged with Karan Johar on TV."

The next story showed Chopra munching on snacks. She captioned the image, "Oh Boy!!". Chopra also expressed how much she missed the view and shared a picture of the Worli Sea Link. She captioned the image saying, "Damn... missed this view" [sic]

Dressed in casual denim at the airport, Priyanka was seen traveling solo. In a video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Priyanka is seen smiling and waving to the fans and photographers. She is also seen hugging a friend who was there to receive her at the airport.

While the rumours suggested that she is visiting India with her newborn daughter Malti Marie but the actor walked out of the airport with her staff. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together via surrogate on January 15, 2022. She was born in a hospital in San Diego

The reports suggest that Chopra is in Mumbai to launch her haircare line. On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in a romantic drama 'It's All Coming Back to Me', co-starring Sam Heughan. She will also feature in the Amazon Studio spy series 'Citadel' starring Richard Madden. Talking about the Bollywood project, she has announced 'Jee Le Zaraa' which will be directed by Zoya Akhtar, and co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.