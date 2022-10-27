Shilpa Shinde has shared a video lashing out at Jhalak Dikhla Jaa judges. In two video clips, Shilpa, who was evicted from the show earlier has asked the judges to be mindful of what they are saying and the scores they are giving. She also urged the judges to respect the contestants and the efforts they are putting in. Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi are the judges for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

Shilpa bursts into anger

Shilpa began the video saying that she saw the kind of points Nia received last time and the comments that were thrown at her, but she kept quiet. But, now, after Nia's recent performance and everything that happened after that, she asked KJo if he was going to give the contestants a Dharma film after the performance or was he going to give them an Oscar for their dance acts.

She elaborates

The former Bigg Boss winner also revealed that the contestant don't drink water for hours to avoid going to the bathroom in full make up and costume. She also said, that fan groups of the contestants often get into ugly spat and even abuse other celebs. She urged everyone to respect the effort and the hardwork all the contestants are putting it.

The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress also remined the judges that they should be thoughtful of the kind of comments that they give as a lot of what happens in the future to these celebs, depends on that as well.