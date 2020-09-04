After the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! controversy, Shilpa Shinde has once again landed in trouble; this time with the makers of Gangs of Filmistan. The actress, who was supposed to make her comeback on television with the comedy show, has quit even before its premiere.

She has put some serious charges against the producers of the show Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes and has accused Sunil Grover of stealing all the attention. In an interview with IBT, India, the actress said, "When Sunil Grover is around, you can't do anything. He takes over the entire act. We are never given scripts; our gags get destroyed and we don't get to perform at all. I am not making a comeback to stand behind in the crowd and clap." [read the interview, here]

Shilpa has been in the industry for close to two decades now and has worked in several television shows. With such accomplishments, no wonder the 44-year-old has amassed huge assets. Let's take a look at her net worth.

According to a report in Republic TV, Shilpa's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 14 crore ($2 million approximately).

Shilpa's TV career:

She rose to fame with her role in daily soap Bhabhi (2002-2008) and went on to be part of daily soaps like Sanjivani, Awaz - Dil Se Dil Tak, Amrapali, Betiyaan Apni Yaa Paraaya Dhan, Raat Hone Ko Hai, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Waaris, Maayka, Chidiya Ghar, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, among others.

She, however, won millions of hearts with her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in hit show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! and had emerged as winner of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 beating Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta. Shilpa was last seen on TV in the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan, alongside Sunil Grover.

Shilpa's career in movies:

Coming to her film career, Shilpa had been part of two Telegu films and has starred in a song Maro Line in the film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi.