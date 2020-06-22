The television industry has given Bollywood many gems such as Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Kapil Sharma, Vidya Balan, Sunil Grover, Ankita Lokhande and many others.

Another actor who rose to fame through television and went on to become a big star in Bollywood was Sushant Singh Rajput, whose untimely demise has rocked the whole nation. Nonetheless, the list is very long.

While you may think the television industry is smaller than Bollywood, it doesn't necessarily mean that tv actors earn less than their movie counterparts. In fact, there are some TV actors who command much more salary than some Bollywood celebs.

Here is a list of 5 Indian television actors who earn an astronomical salary that will put some Bollywood celebs to shame.

Hina Khan

Being the face of the most iconic role of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Akshara, Hina Khan has gained a tremendous amount of fan following. The actress' fan following is so huge that she almost won Salman Khan's most popular reality show Bigg Boss 11.

After Bigg Boss, Hina Khan's popularity started touching new heights and she was asked to work in Bollywood as an actress and did some great work there. She, in fact, became the first tv actress to appear at the red carpet of Cannes film festival, 2019.

Talking about her salary, Khan reportedly demands 1-1.25 lakhs per episode for appearing in any show and is one of the highest-paid actresses we have in the Indian television industry today.

Kapil Sharma

The most loved comedian of the country, Kapil Sharma has carved a niche for himself not only in India but around the globe. His popularity and fan following are such that people from every corner of the world come to watch his shows.

Kapil Sharma's popular Tv show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is adored and enjoyed by people of all ages. From youngsters to elderly people, everyone is a fan of Kapil and his mind-blowing comic timing.

The famous comedian had also featured in some of the movies like 'Kis Kis ko Pyar Karoon' and 'Firangi' and in fact had been a host of some award functions too.

Kapil Sharma charges a whopping sum of 60-80 lakhs per episode making him the owner of a lavish flat in Andheri West. He also owns some luxurious cars like Mercedes Benz S350 CDI, a Range Rover Evoque SD4 and a Volvo XC 90.

Divyanka Tripathi

Favourite bahu, favourite maa, favourite Patni of the Indian television, the most gracious actress Divyanka Tripathi had made a separate corner in every Indian woman's heart. The actress has been ruling the small screens with her debut serial 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhan ' and since then there has been no turning back for Divyanka.

The 35-year-old actress has acted in roughly 14 serials but the one that catapulted her into the spotlight was 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', for her portrayal of Dr Ishita Bhalla.

Currently, she earns anywhere between Rs. 80,000 to 1 lakh for one episode as per multiple reports.

Sunil Grover

Even Sunil Grover's career reached further heights after featuring in Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' where Sunil played one of his iconic role of 'Gutthi'. His career underwent a drastic change after that as the actor became one of the popular faces of the Tv industry.

After Gutthi' character, Sunil's role as a doctor in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' of Dr Gulati also grabbed a lot of love from his fans. Sunil has also done some Bollywood movies and in fact, featured in Salman Khan's blockbuster movie 'Bharat'.

Sunil Grover charges 10-12 lakhs for appearing in a single episode.

Dilip Joshi

The face of popular tv soap 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', Jethalal Gada aka Dilip Joshi is another renowned face of Indian Television industry. He had played many short roles in movies and is known for his perfect comic timing.

The veteran theatre actor had, however, made his place in public's heart with his most iconic role of Jethalal Gada in 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' which is indeed most loved serial amongst the Tv shows.

Dilip Joshi's character is the soul of the well- known comedy daily soap Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He gets a whopping amount of 1-1.25 lakhs per episode for the show as per reports.