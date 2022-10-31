Actress Priyanka Chopra is all set to come back to India almost after 3 years and this time she will be coming to her country with her daughter Malti for the very first time. Priyanka, who is excited yet emotional, announced her homecoming by sharing a photo of her boarding pass on her Instagram stories.

'Finally going home'

Along with the picture, the 'Quantico' actress wrote, "Finally...going home. After almost 3 years." This would be Priyanka's first trip to India after the Covid pandemic and the birth of her daughter in January this year.

Earlier, Priyanka was supposed to come home in April this year, however, it did not happen. She had told a news portal Travel+ Leisure in April that she is dying to go back to India. "My brain has been taking vacations every night, but I am dying to go back to India. Every state in India has its own written and spoken language, which means different alphabets, clothing, attire, foods, and holidays. So it's like going to a new country every time you cross the border in India. Every time I go back home, I make sure I take time to do a bit of a holiday and travel," the actress said.

On the work front

The 'Aitraaz' actress shifted to Los Angeles after she got married to Nick Jonas in December, 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January. The Jonas family recently celebrated Diwali together and they also performed a puja at their home in LA. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, who was staying with them, was also a part of their Diwali celebrations.

On the work front, Priyanka has multiple projects lined up. The actress will be seen in two Hollywood films, 'Its All Coming Back To Me' and 'Ending Things', along with a Bollywood film, 'Jee Le Zaraa' directed by Zoya Akhtar. She will also reportedly be making her OTT debut with Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel'.