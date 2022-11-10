Priyanka Chopra's bodyguard has been the talk of the town since the actor landed in Mumbai. Kfir Goldin, who according to the fans resembles Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, is the owner/MD of a bespoke security organization called SAFE 4 U Ltd based in London, UK.

Goldin has been accompanying Chopra, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador on her visit to India. Kfir Goldin is the security consultant and a Close Protection Officer at the company. Having spent 4 years in Military School Kfir saw active service with the Givati (Israeli elite unit), reaching the rank of Lieutenant.

Goldin has also spent a year with a variety of specialist units training in combatting terrorism, gaining in-depth knowledge and understanding of Operational Planning, Personal Protection, and Man Guarding amongst others.

Kfir is also an expert in Krav Maga, a military self-defense system developed for the Israeli Forces, and has used his expertise in specific firearms to train others within this field. A Twitter user wrote, "Not surprised by his military background !! One could guess it from miles away !

Glad he was there one never knows how situations can turn out !!" [sic]

Meanwhile, Chopra is back in Los Angeles after her visit to India. The actor shared a heartwarming picture with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

While the rumours suggested that Priyanka will be travelling with Malti to India, she landed in Mumbai alone to launch her haircare line. But recently Nick revealed how it feels travelling with his newborn.

Talking to a travel magazine, Jonas said that travel is very 'different' now. Nick expressed how 'funny' it is thinking about just the 'amount of stuff you need' while travelling with a baby.

He told Travel + Leisure, "But, also, the wonder of looking for places you've been to a million times but seeing it through different eyes, right? It's really special. It has been a pretty amazing experience for us."

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in a romantic drama 'It's All Coming Back to Me', co-starring Sam Heughan. She will also feature in the Amazon Studio spy series 'Citadel' starring Richard Madden. Talking about the Bollywood project, she has announced 'Jee Le Zaraa' which will be directed by Zoya Akhtar, and co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.