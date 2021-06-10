Actor and stand-up comedian Danish Sait has tied the knot at the sub-registrar's office on Wednesday, 10 June. He married his girlfriend Anya Rangaswami after exchanging rings in a private event a day ago in Bengaluru.

Danish's Announcement

"Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love," he announced the news on his marriage.

The actor had proposed his love to Anya in December ."She said yes! Very happy. Thanks for deciding to spend your life with me @anyarangaswami," the comedian said in a post on Twitter.

Who is Danish Sait?

Danish Sait, a relative of former minister Tanveer Sait, is a popular stand-up comedian, television host, and radio jockey. His prank calls and parody videos have earned him a huge fan following in and outside Karnataka.

He made his acting debut with Humble Politician Nograj, which was produced by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, Hemantha Rao, and Rakshit Shetty. He was also part of Hindi web series Afsos. Last year he was seen in French Biriyani, produced by Puneeth Rajkumar.

He will be next seen in Rakshit Shetty's next movie Charlie 777.

Coming to Anya Rangaswami, she is a Mumbai-based graphic designer. "I'm a graphic designer, working independently in Mumbai, enjoying what I do, but often dreaming about reading and writing in a quiet house on the beach.[sic]" she wrote about herself on Twitter.

Marriage During Covid Times

He is the third notable celebrity to tie the knot in 2021 after Darling Krishna married actress Milana Nagaraj in February and actor Chandan Kumar tied the knot to TV actress and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Kavitha Gowda.