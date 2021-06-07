The teaser of Rakshit Shetty's forthcoming movie Charlie 777 has met with an extraordinary response from the cine-goers. The 1.45-minute video has been praised by celebrities across the film industries.

What's in the Teaser?

The teaser revolves around the labrador dog which plays an important role in the film. The video tries to tell its journey from one place to another and how it escapes unhurt when lands in trouble. The clip ends with Charlie (dog) meeting Dharma played by Rakshit Shetty. The movie tells the story of human and dog bonding with a lot of humour.

Charlie 777 has Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Bobby Simha, and Danish Sait among others in the cast. The film is written and directed by Kiranraj K, produced by GS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty.

The teaser was simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Not just fans, many celebrities have hailed the teaser from Charlie 777. Kiccha Sudeep, Boney Kapoor, Nivin Pauly, Prakash Raj, Prashanth Neel, and many others have appreciated the video. Check out their reaction to the clip.

aishwarya rajesh: This teaser of #Charlie777 stole my heart! Pretty sure it will win all your hearts too! Guessing this is going to be one heartwarming story about a dog, a man & the special bond that they share!! Waiting for this one!

Suniel Shetty: How sweet is this trailer! Looking forward to the film now. Wish you all the very best @rakshitshetty Stay blessed.

Chaitanya KM: One of the most amazing trailers I have seen. Good luck team. #777charlie

Pavan Wadeyar: Happy birthday @rakshitshetty stay blessed Thumbs upThumbs upThumbs up #Charlie looks fabulous. Congratulations to the team #Charlie

Sai Dharam Tej: This is one of the most adorable teasers I have seen in recent times...little Charlie stole our hearts Red heart....all the best to the entire team of #777CharlieTeaser and

Prashanth Neel: #777CharlieTeaser brilliant one Clapping hands sign @Kiranraj61 all the best to u and the team!! Happy birthday @rakshitshetty ,always a treat to watch you at your best !!!!

Vasishta N Simha: Just wowww!! Speechless is the word.. The Passion & hardwork is seen in every frame. You left us no option but to like it..Red heart #LifeOfCharlie out now! #777CharlieTeaser

Aindrita Ray: Was waiting eagerly for this one as it stars one of my most fav characters Dog face #777Charlie The official teaser of #777Charlie, #LifeOfCharlie out now! #777CharlieTeaser

Boney Kapoor: My friend @rakshitshetty of #KirikParty comes up with brilliant heart warming tale #777Charlie. A must see film for all n especially for animal lovers #777Charlie'sofficialteaser #LifeOfCharlie is out now! https://youtu.be/phVVLlEA4OE

kriti kharbanda: My heart is filled with joy. The most beautiful thing I've seen in a while. Made my day Purple heart #777charlie

Danish Sait:My dearest @rakshitshetty Happy Birthday. Thank you for being a friend. Continue to inspire, set bench marks, and help people grow like you always have Red heart

Here's the teaser of #777Charlie Watch, share, enjoy Dog face

thaman S: @MusicThamanSuperbbbbbbbbb !!!!!! brilliant @rakshitshetty many more happy returns brother Balloon

And how cute the Dog face doggy is Smiling face with 3 hearts.

This is winning awards Sun with rays

AP Arjun: @AP_Arjun_film Wish u a very Happy Birthday

@rakshitshetty sirBirthday cakeHugging face Have a

nice year.. With lot of happiness.

#777Charlie teaser looks very beautiful... SuperbbbbbOk handOk handSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes

All the very best kiran Victory handClapping hands sign

Kichcha Sudeepa: Well,,,,, tats coz I could see ua vision,,effort n conviction in every frame... (I'm spkn ,,keeping the 20 mins seen peek tat CharlieShetty sent to me)

Congrats and bst wshs to all.

Yo CharlieShetty,,,,, Charlie777 looks stunning. Noone can have another opinion other than liking it. Wishing you the best always,,,

Have an awesome bday.

Cheers Hugging face

Srinidhi Shetty: This is one journey u don't wanna missSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes

The most beautiful teaser of #777Charlie #LifeOfCharlie out now #777CharlieTeaser

Happpyyyyy birthday : Have an amazing onePartying face

B AJANEESH LOKNATH: Congratulations @rakshitshetty

@Kiranraj61 and the entire team of #777Charlie | The teaser looks fabulous, loved it and am sure the movie will be a heart warming experience.

Hemanth M Rao: What a bundle of joy this teaser is. Charlie is going to steal a million hearts in the film. Brilliant work @Kiranraj61 and entire Charlie777 team. Happy birthday once again @rakshitshetty

HariPrriya: Charlie is a star!! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes

@Kiranraj61 your hard work and conviction clearly reflects in the trailer Clapping hands signClapping hands signStar-struckBest wishes to the entire team.. Can't wait!! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes

#777Charlie's official teaser #LifeOfCharlie is out now!

Nivin Pauly: Such a cute teaser of #777Charlie. Best wishes dear

@rakshitshetty and team! Smiling face with smiling eyes

Prakash Raj: Wow ... brilliant n touching 777 Charlie Kannada teaser ...https://youtu.be/bmAnwpNyOVo. ಸುಂದರ ... ಹ್ರದಯಸ್ಪರ್ಶಿ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನ. Proud of you @rakshitshetty