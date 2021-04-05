Rakshit Shetty has sent his wishes to his ex-girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna on the occasion of her 25th birthday. The Ulidavaru Kandanthe star has given a special gift to the actress on her special day.

Special Video

Wondering what? Rakshit Shetty has wished Rashmika Mandanna on Twitter by releasing a video of her auditioning for her debut movie Kirik Party. He wrote, ::Sharing this beautiful memory of yours from the @KirikParty audition. You have travelled so far since then, chasing you'r dreams like a real worrier. Proud of you girl and Happy Birthday to you. May you see more success @iamRashmika. [sic]"

Video Goes Viral

In the video, Rashmika Mandanna is giving the audition by mouthing the dialogues of her role of Saanvi and Rakshit Shetty is helping her from behind. His tweet has got close to 12,000 likes with close to two thousand retweets and the cute video has gone viral.

Sharing this beautiful memory of yours from the @KirikParty audition. You have travelled so far since then, chasing you'r dreams like a real worrier. Proud of you girl and Happy Birthday to you. May you see more success ?? @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/6M1rBCQnee — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) April 5, 2021

His post has taken many by a surprise and fans wondered why he is trying to reconnect with her after breaking up with the actress. His hardcore fans are impressed with his wonderful gesture to wish her even after parting ways.

Rashmika's 1st Tweet after Break-up

A few months ago, Rashmika Mandanna, for the first time after her breaking-up, had tagged Rakshit Shetty after her first song from Kirik Party crossed 100-million mark. He wrote, "Belageddu - My first ever song.. Which I absolutely adore reached 100M.. I remember making this song mine.. Living through those montages.. And just finding Saanvi in me..✨ Ahh.. The journey.✨ @shetty_rishab @rakshitshetty @SamyukthaHegde @AJANEESHB @ParamvahStudios. [sic]"

Responding to her post, Rakshit Shetty wrote,"Grow grow and grow girl. May all your dreams come true. [sic]"

Rakshit Shetty, who introduced Rashmika Mandanna to films with Kirik Party, fell in love during the making of the Kannada blockbuster. They had their grand engagement and planned to tie the knot in two years, but they broke up as the relationship was affecting their careers.