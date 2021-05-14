Sandalwood celebrity couple Chandan Kumar and Kavitha Gowda have tied the knot in a low-key event in Bengaluru on Friday, 14 May. Due to the lockdown restrictions, the actors married in the presence of limited guests.

According to Chandan Kumar, the couple wanted to marry in the presence of all their friends, relatives, and well-wishers, but the lockdown forced them to change their plans. So, the marriage was graced by limited guests and a few celebrities that include Bigg Boss Kannada season 4 runner-up Keerthi Kumar alias Kirik Keerthi and Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestant Chaitra Vasudevan.

The couple had shared the news of their marriage officially on their social media accounts. In the first photo released by them, the couple is seen tying the knot and they are seen wearing masks.

In April, Chandan and Kavitha had their engagement. They have known each other for eight years. The couple had played the lead in Lakshmi Baramma serial.

For years, they have remained good friends although rumours have been doing rounds about their affair. Even when the questions of their relationship arose, the actors stated that they were just "good friends."

Love in the Times of Corona

Speaking to a daily, Chandan Kumar said that they fell in love, last year. "We are taking our relationship to the next level with a simple engagement ceremony. It is an exciting phase of life for both of us. I first met Kavitha on the set of Lakshmi Baramma about eight years ago. Since then, we have been very good friends.

It was after the lockdown period when we began trekking together with a group of friends that we got to know we are made for each other and our friendship blossomed into love. The wedding will take place in May. We are yet to finalise the date." he is quoted as saying by The Times of India.