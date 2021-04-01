Celebrity couple Chandan Kumar and Kavitha Gowda got engaged on Thursday, 1 April. Yes, it is not an April joke. The former Bigg Boss Kannada contestants exchanged the rings in a traditional event in the presence of their close friends and relatives held at a private hotel in Bengaluru.

Limited Guest

Apparently, the event was restricted to limited guests due to Covid-19 restrictions. Kavitha sported a red colour saree with matching ornaments, while Chandan donned a golden sherwani. The pictures of the event have now gone viral.

Chandan Kumar met Kavitha eight years ago when they played lead roles in Lakshmi Baramma serial. Since then, they have been good friends, but they had never announced that they were in love.

There have been rumours about their affair and fans have frequently asked whether they share a special relationship, but the actors had denied and claimed that they were "good friends."Just two days ago, Chandan and Kavitha announced on their social media accounts about getting engaged.

Love in the Times of Corona

Speaking to a daily, Chandan Kumar said that they fell in love, last year. "We are taking our relationship to the next level with a simple engagement ceremony. It is an exciting phase of life for both of us. I first met Kavitha on the set of Lakshmi Baramma about eight years ago. Since then, we have been very good friends.

It was after the lockdown period when we began trekking together with a group of friends that we got to know we are made for each other and our friendship blossomed into love. The wedding will take place in May. We are yet to finalise the date." he is quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Chandan started his journey with Pyate Mandi Kadige Bandru in 2011. He then went on to act in Radha Kalyana and Lakshmi Baramma. He participated in the third season of Bigg Boss Kannada and ended up as the runner up.

He debut in Sandalwood in Lifeu Ishtene and got the first opportunity to play lead in Parinaya. The 35-year old has acted in a couple of movies, but it has failed to give him a big break.

Whereas Kavitha has worked in serials in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages. She had also taken part in Bigg Boss Kannada 6.