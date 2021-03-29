Chaitra Kottur married her boyfriend Nagarjuna in a hush-hush manner on Sunday, 28 March. Unfortunately, her wedding landed in a controversy on the same day.

Hush-Hush Wedding

She tied the knot in a simple event at Byatarayanapura Ganapathi Temple in the presence of her family members. However, the groom's family alleged her of forcefully marrying him by issuing threats.

Then, the issue reached the Women's Police Station in Kolar. The cops asked both the families to come to the station to hear the stories from both sides on Sunday evening. Later, the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestant refused to speak with the media.

Now, Chaitra Kottur has broken her silence on the issue. Speaking with a website, she has said that his family had opposed their relationship from day one and her beau too was changing his stand on their marriage frequently.

Chaitra Speaks

"He was constantly brain-washed. So, instead of delaying the wedding, we decided to tie the knot with the support of my family and community leaders," she said. Upon coming to know about the wedding, his family members started abusing her and her family members in cuss language.

"They bad-mouthed me, my profession and issued death threats if I do not let him go. So, we requested to hold talks in Kolar instead of discussing in public. In Kolar, people from his side assaulted my brother and abused my parents again," Chaitra Kottur said, wondering how anybody can force a grown-up to tie the knot.

The cops have reportedly told both the family to sort out their differences through talks. "We have been asked to come to the station on Wednesday if the talks failed to yield a positive result," the ex-Bigg Boss Kannada contestant concludes.

Chaitra Kottur was a contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada season 7. She was a scriptwriter for TV serials before entering the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show. She had done a supporting role in Haripriya's Soojidaara.