The seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada is heading for an interesting weekend. It is because the unpredictability over the elimination this week among the seven contestants like Chaitra Kottur, Chandan Achar, Raju Thalikote, Bhoomi Shetty, Deepika Das, Priyanka, and Shine Shetty who are in the danger zone.

Who will be safe this week?

Bhoomi Shetty and Shine Shetty among the seven are safe, considering their participation in the tasks and for their ability to keep the viewers entertained with their acts. This week, Deepika Das has given her best shot in tasks which is expected to earn her a lot of votes for her survival.

However, Priyanka's participation in on and off the tasks has met with mixed reviews, but her good fan following might help her to continue her journey in Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 7?

It leaves Raju Thalikote, Chandan Achar and Chaitra Kottur in the danger zone. In the last two weeks, female contestants (Chaithra Vasudevan and Duniya Rashmi) were shown the door. So, the audience believe that there is a strong chance of a male contestant being evicted from Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show this week.

In that case, one among Raju Thalikote and Chandan Achar will be shown the door. The former is a popular face from North Karnataka, which might work in his favour. Moreover, his involvement in the tasks has been good and he keeps his fans base happy with his quirky one-liners. However, a section of audience is not happy with his overall behaviour – the way he talks and interacts with the inmates.

On the other hand, Chandan Achar is one of the few contestants who is putting his best performance in the tasks. It is his plus point, but his constant issues with other inmates have not gone well with the audience.

However, Chaitra Kottur has neither entertained the viewers not impressed them with her performance which could possibly end her stay in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. As mentioned in earlier paragraph, if the channel decides to send a male contestant out for evicting two female participants back-to-back, she could continue her journey.

Verdict: Overall, one among Chaitra Kottur, Raju Thalikote and Chandan Achar will be shown the door.