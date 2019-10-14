Kiccha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 7 was launched on Sunday evening, 13 October. People from film and television industry have entered the the show which will be aired at 9 pm on Colors Kannada for the next 100 days.

Except for one contestant, all the inmates are associated with the entertainment and arts. In fact, majority of the participants are familar faces to the viewers which is the interesting part of the Kannada reality show this season.

In Bigg Boss Kannada 7, the channel has not brought any commoners nor sportsmen to the show. Here, we bring you the complete profiles with photos of the 18 contestants.

Kuri Prathap: Kuri Prathap is a popular among Kannada TV audience. His presence in Srujan Lokesh's Majaa Talkies have earned him an immense popularity. However, he was a familar name even before associating with this show. He came to limelight with 'Kurigalu Sir', the Kannada version of Bakra. The Mysuru-born actor started his journey with stage, before finding feet in small screen. He has also acted in over 150 films.

Priyanka: Priyanka is a household name among TV audience. She shot to fame with her negative role of Chandrika in Agni Sakshi.

Ravi Belagere: He is known for his sharp criticisms on politics, while his weekly Hai Bangalore enjoys good readership for his spicy stories revolving around the lives of celebs, politics along with deadly underworld stories.

Apart from acting in a few movies in significant roles, he has also authored over 80 books in Kannada, anchored crime-related shows and did radio shows which make him the most popular celebrity journalist among his peers.

Of late, he has started his own YouTube channel. If the latest rumours about him turn out to be true, then his presence would definitely carry a lot of weight into the show.

It may be recalled that Ravi Belagere's daughter Bhavana Belagere was a contestant in the third season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Chandana Ananthkrishna: She is a TV actress, who has earned popularity with his role of Chukki in Colors Super's Chukki.

Vasuki Vaibhav: He is a singer and music director who came to limelight with Rama Rama Re for which he scored the music. His father Jayaram was a theatre artist named Jayaram, who died before the film's release.

The 24-year old earned popularity with 'Arere avala naguva' song from Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai. He has acted in a few movies.

Deepika Das is a film and TV actress. She made her debut in films with Samuel Tony's Doodh Sagar and acted in a Telugu film called Ee Manase. She shot to fame with Naagini serial. She has five lakh follower on Instagram.

Veteran actor Jai Jagadish is the seventh contestant. He is an actor, who has acted in over 600 movies. His wife is actress-filmmaker Vijayalakshmi Singh, sister of National Award winning filmmaker SV Rajendra Singh Babu.

Gurulinga Swamiji from Agadi Akki Mutt is the eighth contestant to enter the house. He is a follower of social reformer Basaveshwara. He wants to do his bit to the people of flood-hot North Karnataka. He will donated whatever he earns from the show to the affected people.

Bhoomi Shetty is a TV actress from Kinnari serial. She is from Kundapura.

Kishen Bilagal: He is a dancer who has taken part in reality shows in Hindi.

Duniya Rashmi: She started her career with superhit movie Duniya. After her film, she appeared without a trace. Now, she wants to revive her career and hoping that Bigg Boss Kannada gives a good beginning in her second innings.

Chandan Achar is the 12th contestant. He is actor, who shot to fame with Kirik Party. He has worked in the films like Mugulu Nage and Chemistry of Kariyappa. He started his career in theatre. His next film is Avane Srimannarayana.

Sujatha is a multifaceted talent who has become a household name with Radha Ramana serial in a negative role named Sithara. Apart from acting, she used to do emcee and RJ.

Raju Thalikote is a theatre artist and film actor, who has acted in the films like Manasaare, Pancharangi, Rajadhani, Charminar and Anjada Gandu