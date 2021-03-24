Nidhi Subbaiah is on the receiving end from the fans for creating an issue against Prashanth Sambargi for allegedly using 'ghee' without taking permission from the kitchen department in the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. She is also slammed for gossiping about other inmates while failing to give her best in tasks.

The Ghee Issue

Vaishnavi, Vishwa Haveri and Arvind KP had lavishly used ghee while having chappati, earlier in the day. However, Nidhi created an issue alleging that Prashanth Sambargi with Shamanth used it for cooking.

The inmates supported Nidhi, but nobody had evidence to prove that he had used it. She then turned her frustration against him for using the kitchen and the contestants again targeted Sambargi. He was also warned by captain Arvind not to use the kitchen when there was a cooking team in place.

However, the audience were not happy with the inmates targeting Sambargi since Vaishnavi and Vishwa had used it lavishly and had shared it with Arvind before Prashanth Sambargi was cornered by other inmates.

Incidentally, Sambargi had made allegations against Ragini Dwivedi, who is known as a 'Thuppa' girl, in the drug case, outside the house, last year.

Divya Suresh Facing Backlash

Meanwhile, Divya Suresh is facing backlash from a section of netizen for trying to mingle with KP Arvind after being extremely friendly with Lag Manju all these days. Apparently, her equation with Manja in Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show seems to be going for a change.

Audience Reaction over Latest Episode:

Girisha: #BBK8 true colors of aravind n vishwnath is exposing. Prashant and shamant has bcome soft targets for housemates

surya prakash.m: #bbk8 Nidhi cannot speak low about others character First #Prashant now #DivyaU. Shame on Nidhi to speak so cheap about #DivyaU. Hope @KicchaSudeep take the issue seriously.

HONEST GIRL❤: #BiggBossKannada8 #BBK8

#divyasuresh is one attention seeker

She wants to be centre of attraction

She is trying her best so switching

Between #Manju and #Arvind

When ever they want to question #prashanth

They talk to him very rudely

#sudeep please ask this

What if the same is done by #Rajeev

Will they talk to him like this

No

Vishu: #LagManja and #DivyaSuresh pair:

No chemistry, flirting for fun, they know, whole world is aware.

But still DivyaS is surprised why #Aravind and #DivyaUruduga pair are getting more attention than herself.

#BBK8

TIGER ZINDA HAI: Manja need to concentrate on game

Better leave divya Suresh She will spoil game for sure #BBK8

shruthi.m.s: Most irritating lady in whole big boss kannada seasons is nidhi . I don't no why she is blaming shamanth papa because he won't say anything . Please shamanth take a stand for you or else say bye bye to big boss #BBK8

Rebel With(out) a Cause: This whole drama was orchestrated by Nidhi and Shubha to keep Prashanth away from the kitchen. If you control the kitchen, you control the house. Smart, but diabolical. #BBK8 #BBK8onVoot

Bbk8_news: #Niddhi and #Shubha started playing new kind to game.

Teasing!

Blaming!

Gossiping!

Assumption in their mind is to grab attention and create bridge between people who are getting close with each passing day.

#BBK8 U & Me R Unknownu @umeunknownu

#BBK8

Prashanth going after Tuppa even in BiggBoss Face with tears of joy

punitharadha: ವಾರದ ಕತೆ ತುಪ್ಪದ ಜೊತೆ Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy Sudeep sir full class To Divya, Vaishnavi, Aravind and Vishwa Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughing #BBK8