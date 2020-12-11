Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, who was arrested along with her industry colleague Ragini Dwivedi for possession and distribution of narcotics, has been granted conditional bail by the Karnataka High Court on Friday.

Sanjjanaa ordered to mark her attendance twice every month and to co-operate with the investigation.

According to the order pronounced by the High Court, Galrani will be released subject to execution of a personal bond of Rs. 3,00,000 with two sureties. Further, she has been ordered to mark her attendance twice every month and to co-operate with the investigation.

When will Sanjjanaa walkout from the prison?

As per reports in Indian Express, the HC has directed the concerned officials to communicate the order to the jail authorities on Friday itself, Galrani is expected to walk out on bail from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on the outskirts of Bengaluru by Friday evening or Saturday morning.

Sanjjanaa's bail plea was turned down.

Earlier this month, Galrani had moved a fresh petition seeking bail on medical grounds after which the HC ordered a medical checkup for the actor on Monday. Passing the order, Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar had then directed authorities to make arrangements for a medical check-up for Galrani at Vani Vilas Hospital. The court has also asked the concerned officers to submit a report on the same by Thursday.

When and why was she arrested?

Galrani — who made her debut as a lead actor with Ganda Hendathi (2006), the Kannada remake of Bollywood film Murder — was arrested by the Central Crime Branch on September 8 following a search at her Indiranagar residence in connection with a drug peddling case involving other actors from the industry.

She was sent to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on the outskirts of Bengaluru on September 16, two days after another actor Ragini Dwivedi was shifted to the same prison.

According to CCB sleuths, Galrani was closely watched after her friend Rahul Thonshe was arrested a few days before her she was held. Sources in the CCB told Indianexpress.com that the raids at her residence were carried out based on Thonshe's statement.

Sections under which they are charged

The actors along with others have been charged under various sections of IPC including 120b (criminal conspiracy) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 under sections 21, 21C, 27A, 27B, and section 29.