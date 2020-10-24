Aditya Alva, son of late minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Vivek Oberoi, is amongst the 12 accused in the Sandalwood drug scandal which is being investigated by the CCB.

The ongoing investigation into the Sandalwood Drug Case has thrown up many names, including those of some celebrities and their relatives. As per police, Aditya is the sixth accused named in the FIR registered at Cottonpet police station in the Sandalwood Drug Case.

Raid at Aditya Alva's residence 5-gram dry marijuana, 3.5-gram ecstasy found.

As per reports, During the raid conducted at Aditya Alva's residence, 55-gram dry marijuana, 3.5-gram ecstasy was found. Several reports suggest Alva allegedly hosted drug parties even during the lockdown. Digital evidence shows he was in constant touch with drug peddlers. Accused Ravishankar has also confessed to Aditya Alva's role in procuring and supplying drugs at parties. Alva also invited celebrities to make the parties more attractive.

Aditya Alva is still absconding.

However, Aditya Alva has been absconding since September 4 this year and is reported to have left Karnataka. He has also moved the court for quashing of FIR against his name. However, the court has not provided him with any relief so far. The crime branch has issued a lookout circular against his name and has formed teams to arrest him.

Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai was also raided.

For the unversed, A few days ago, Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) had raided Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence in search of Aditya Alva.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandip Patil said: "We have received information that Alva is in Vivek Oberoi's house, so we wanted to check. We have obtained a court warrant, and the CCB team has gone to his house in Mumbai. The search is still going on."

Arrested and accused in Sandalwood drug case

Police have so far arrested Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna and realtor Rahul Thonse in connection with the case.

Ragini and Sanjjanaa were remanded to judicial custody in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in the city. The CCB police arrested Ragini on September 4, Sanjjanaa was arrested on September 8 after the police raided their residence.

Earlier, filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh, while giving his statement to the CCB on the Kannada film industry drug scandal, claimed that at least 15 people in the industry were involved in the drug trade.