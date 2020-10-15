It looks like Bollywood celebs are having a tough time this year. Each day, we hear something or the other happening in their life. From drugs cartel to nepotism debate, the celebs are dragged into everything under the sun.

And now trouble has knocked on the door of actor Vivek Oberoi.

Bengaluru police reach Vivek Oberoi's home

Actor Vivek Oberoi's home in Mumbai was searched by the Bengaluru police today in connection with a drug case allegedly involving his brother-in-law Aditya Alva.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, Bengaluru police said:

Aditya Alva is absconding. Vivek Oberoi is his relative and we got some information that Alva is there. So we wanted to check. So a court warrant was obtained and the Crime Branch team has gone to his house in Mumbai.

Bengaluru City Crime Branch conducts raid at residence of actor Vivek Oberoi (file pic) in Mumbai in search of his relative Aditya Alva in connection with Cottonpet drugs case. pic.twitter.com/fyZo5aicaA — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

Who is Aditya Alva?

Aditya Alva is the son of former Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, and brother-in-law of Vivek Oberoi. Aditya is one of the prime accused in the Sandalwood drug case. As per reports, he has been missing since the police launched action in the case that involves drugs allegedly being supplied to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry.

What is the Sandalwood drug racket?

The alleged drug racket prevalent in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood' - came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh - revealed the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace. He named two actresses who were allegedly not being interrogated due to the supposed political connections. Police sources claim that drugs being supplied through the 'darknet' were detected while raiding the places belonging to a few drug peddlers.

Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani are among 15 arrested in the case. Other names include rave party organiser Viren Khanna and realtor Rahul Thonse. The police have cracked down on the sale and use of drugs and also rave party organisers.

Police raided Aditya's mother Nandini's property last month

A five-acre property near Bengaluru's Hebbal Lake owned by Aditya Alva's mother Nandini Alva was raided last month. Investigators suspect drugs were consumed at parties organised at the sprawling property that includes a swimming pool.

The Bengaluru scandal emerged even as allegations of drug use in Bollywood, which popped up in the investigations into actor Sushant Singh Rajput.