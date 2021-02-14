Sandalwood celebrity couple Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj have tied the knot on Sunday, 14 February. The wedding had the presence of their family members, well-wishers and relatives.

The wedding was held at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday, 14 February. A special wedding mantapa was erected for the marriage, which was held as per the Hindu customs.

What the Couple Sported for the Wedding?

The couple looked stunning in the traditional outfits that they sported for the precious moments of their lives. She wore a golden wedding saree and light-blue designer blouse with traditional wedding jewellery. Whereas the boy donned traditional headgear with sky blue sherwani and white dhoti.

The elaborate ceremony was started with 'mehendi ceremony' on Wednesday, 10 February. Darling Krishna with some of the members from Love Mocktail that includes Amrutha Iyengar had travelled to the bride's hometown of Hassan.

They had their sangeet ceremony on Saturday and the wedding celebration will come to an end with the reception to be held on Sunday evening.

For the sangeet ceremony, Milana wore maroon and golden party attire, while the boy was seen in the black coat and white trousers.

Guest List:

The celebrity couple has personally met the stars and invited them for their wedding. Shivaraj Kumar, Ravichandran, Yash, Puneeth Rajkumar, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan are the prominent names from film industry who the couple has invited.