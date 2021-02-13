Darling Krishna's Love Mocktail, Kushee Ravi-starrer Dia and Prajwal Devaraj's Gentleman have garnered the maximum number of nominations in the second Chandanavana Film Critics Academy Awards. The trophy along with nomination list was unveiled on Saturday, 13 February, by actress Manvitha Kamath and Sanchari Vijay.

Romantic dramas Love Mocktail and Dia have got 14 nominations each, while Gentleman is nominated in 12 categories. Hariprriya-starrer Bicchugatti: Chapter 1 − Dalvayi Dange and Yajna Shetty-starrer Act 1978 are nominated in six and eight categories, respectively.

Chandanavana Film Critics Academy is a forum of Kannada cinema journalists, freelancers and critics who nominate movies based on the list provided by the Nominations Committee for the given year. This process has the participation of around 70 journalists from different organisations.

In the Covid-hit 2020, 77 films, released between 1 January and 31 December, were considered for the awards. Check out the Complete Nomination List Here:

Best Choreographer:

Mohan (Prathiyobba - Khakhi)

Mohan (Sri Ramane Jagada Nayaka - Drona)

B Dhananjay (Bengaluru - French Biriyani)

A Harsha (Loka Maya Bazaar - Maya Bazaar 2016)

Murali (Hakuna - Shivarjuna)

Best Child Artiste

Aadya Udupi (Bheemasena Nalamaharaja)

Dhanush Pranav (Love Mocktail)

Aaron (Ramana Savaari)

Ashik Aarya (Saaguta Doora Doora)

Aradhya N Chandru (Gentleman)

Best Dialogue Writer

Ashok KS (Dia)

TK Dayanand and Veeru Malanna (Act 1978)

Krishna and Milana Nagraj (Love Mocktail)

Sharat Chakravarthi (Nanu Mathu Gunda)

GL Venu (Bicchugatti)

Best BGM

Gummineni Vijay (Kanadante Mayavadano)

Udit Haritaash (Arishadvarga)

Kadri Manikanth (Saguta Doora Doora)

Charan Raj (Popcorn Monkey Tiger)

Ajaneesh Lokanath (Dia)

Best Actor (Male)

Dhananjay (Monkey Monkey Tiger)

Krishna (Love Mocktail)

Prajwal Devaraj (Gentleman)

Pruthvi Ambar (Dia)

Ramesh Aravind (Shivaji Surathkal)

Best Actor (Female)

Hariprriya (Bicchugatti)

Khushi (Dia)

Milana Nagraj (Love Mocktail)

Mayuri (Mounam)

Yajna Shetty (Act 1978)

Best Art Director

Hosmane Murthy (Kanadante Mayavadano)

Santhosh Panchal (Act 1978)

Shivakumar (French Biriyani)

Guna (Bicchugatti)

Suresh Bhagavanar and Malla (Popcorn Monkey Tiger)

Best Cinematography

Balaji Manohar (Arishadvarga)

Arur Sudakar Shetty (Gentleman)

Uday Leela (Malgudi Days)

Sri Crazy Mind (Love Mocktail)

Shekhar S (Popcorn Monkey Tiger)

Best Director

Ashok K (Dia)

Krishna (Love Mocktail)

Radhakrishna Reddy (Maya Bazaar 2016)

Mansore (Act 1978)

Srinivasa Thimmaiah (Nanu Mathu Gunda)

Best Editor

Deepu N Kumar (Popcorn Monkey Tiger)

Sri Crazymind (Love Mocktail)

Naveen Raj (Dia)

Srikanth and Akash Srivatsa (Shivaji Surathkal)

Nagendra K Ujjani (Act 1978)

Best Music Director

Raghu Dixit (Love Mocktail)

Udit Haritas (Arishadvarga)

Charan Raj (Popcorn Monkey Tiger)

Ajaneesh Loknath (Gentleman and Dia)

Best Lyrics

Dhananjay Ranjan (Soul of Dia - Dia)

Jayanth Kaikini (Teladu Mugile - Act 1978)

Nagarjuna Sharma and Kinnal Raj (Marali Manasagide - Gentleman)

Raghavendra Kamath (Love you chinna - Love Mocktail)

Vasuki Vaibhav and Avinash (Hogbitta Charlie - French Biriyani)

Best Film

Act 1978

Dia

Gentleman

Love Mocktail

Nanu Mathu Gunda

Best Singer (Female)

Shruthi VS (Love You Chinna - Love Mocktail)

Chinmayi Sripaada (Soul of Dia - Dia)

Aditi Sagar (The Bengaluru - French Biriyani)

Anuradha Bhat (Dheera Samohagara - Bicchugatti)

CR Baachi (Marali Manasagide - Gentleman)

Best Singer (Male)

Nakul Abyantar (Love you chinna - Love Mocktail)

Raghu Dixit (Oho Love Agi Hoitalla - Love Mocktail)

SPB (Loka Maya Bajaru - Mayabazaar 2016)

Sanjith Hegde (Marali Manasagide - Gentleman)

Vijay Prakash (Are Shuruvaitu ega - Gentleman)

Best Screenplay

Mansore and TK Dayanand (Act 1978)

Krishna (Love Mocktail)

Jadesh Kumar (Gentleman)

Abhijith Vay R and Akash Srivatasa (Shivaji Surathkal)

Ashok KS (Dia)

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Sanchari Vijay (Gentleman)

Vijay Chendur (Bheemasena Nalamaharaja)

Vasishta Simha (Maya Bazaar 2016)

Achyuth Kumar (Maya Bazaar 2016)

Deekshith Shetty (Dia)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Tara (Shivarjun)

Pavithra Lokesh (Dia)

Sparsha Rekha (Popcorn Monkey Tiger)

Khushi Acharya (Love Mocktail)

Amrutha Iyengar (Love Mocktail)

Best Stunt

Different Danny and Vinod (Gentleman)

Ravi Varma and Vinod (Shivarajun)

Vinod (Kanadante Mayavadano)

Jolly Bastin (Popcorn Monkey Tiger)

Ravi Varma and Team (Bicchugatti)

Best VFX

Bicchugatti

Dia

Kanadante Mayavadano

Mane No. 13

Shivaji Surathkal