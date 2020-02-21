Director Duniya Soori's movies are dark and portray the life and lifestyle of lower strata of society. His characters are not sophisticated, but unique so as the name of the lead actors. Rowdyism and bloodshed, usually, the main ingredients of his films.

Now, once again the ace director is back with a similar kind of subject. He has roped in Dhananjaya, who got a career-changing role in his earlier movie Tagaru, to play the lead role in his latest venture, Popcorn Monkey Tiger. Nivedita (Smitha) and Amrutha Iyengar are the female leads in the Kannada flick.

Sapthami, Sudhi, Naveen, Sparsha Rekha and others are part of the cast. The film has Charan Raj's music, Shekhar S's cinematography and Deepu S Kumar's editing in Popcorn Monkey Tiger, which is produced by Sudhir KM.

Story:

The story of Popcorn Monkey Tiger is about two characters Seena (Dhananjaya) and Devika (Nivedita) experiencing crime in different phases of life by meeting different people, who may make them realize human values and emotions or not.

Hype:

Duniya Soori's movies always have a market. There is a big fan base among the audience who love mass films. With the director teaming up with Dhananjaya, the expectations have only doubled. Not to forget. The posters and teaser have only make the cine-goers to keep high expectations from the movie.

Will it live up to the expectations? Check it out in the viewers' words below:

H Mahesha: #PopcornMonkeyTiger review - first half is Like A on The Rock scotch whiskeyTumbler glassTumbler glassTumbler glass with Andra style chilly Chiken ,Pot of foodPoultry leg king cigarette Smoking symbol . Second half is like a drunken driver met an accident , he is in coma. Rating : Glowing star Glowing star Glowing star 1/2 @Dhananjayaka

Ppl not coming to watch Kannada films - when I see this crowd at 7 am show for watching #PopcornMonkeyTiger today , felt that ppl are there to watch his kind of films only. Director Suri has crowd pulling capacity For 7 Am show is not a false statements at all !!!

NAMCINEMA: #Popcornmonkeytiger interval - giving a "sukka" kick to the mind with every single frame . Suri absorbs you into his world and makes you relish each scene like it's a "raw"ishing meal. Interval makes you feel eager and restless to watch what's in store for 2nd half..#namcinema

Goodman: #PopcornMonkeyTiger - Interval - Soori is making us crazy again after tagaru. Simply Ecstatic. Many shots by soori makes you mad.

#PopcornmonkeyTiger - Watch if for a very wierd experience of sooris duniya.Second half is over done and over experimental... 4/5

Nagendra Aithal G: #PopcornMonkeyTiger #pmt interval now... drugs.... Bloodshed.... Drinks

.. typical sukka Suri movie with @Dhananjayaka's excellent acting... He is just killing it Ok handOk handOk handOk hand

KFI TALKS: #PopcornMonkeyTiger - Done

Purely Suri stuff. More raw and brutal than all his previews ventures. Strictly for mass audience.

SHREYAS ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ: #popcornmonkeytiger is another mad entertainer from the genius Soori . A fantastic movie . Go watch this soon .

@Dhananjayaka delivers another rocking performance. This is a cult classic