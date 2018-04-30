The Manmarziyan actor Abhishek Bachchan seems to be really excited about his father Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor. The film is directed by Umesh Shukla.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have been busy promoting the film. The film has a song in it that is sung by the superstar Amitabh Bachchan called Budumbaa.

Abhishek had recently posted a cute dad and son selfie on his Instagram handle with Dad Amitabh. The picture shows both of them pouting together and they look adorable. Abhishek captioned it with hashtags: #4daysto102notout #poutgamestrong @amitabhbachchan

102 Not Out is based on a Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi and has been adapted into a film with the same name. Amitabh plays the role of a cheerful and energetic 102-year-old-father. He decides to become the oldest living person on earth. Rishi plays the role of his 75-year-old-son who has accepted his old age and has a dull attitude towards his life. The father decides to send his son to an old age home and persuades him to write a love letter to his wife.

The trailer of the film came out in March and got a good response from the audience. The trailer showed a lot of light funny moments between the father and the son. Something that will connect with an older audience. The film is a light humor that can be watched with family.

Check out the dad and son Bachchan selfie:

#4daysto102notout #poutgamestrong @amitabhbachchan A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Apr 29, 2018 at 11:19pm PDT

The fans of Big B and Rishi Kapoor are really excited about the film. The duo will be sharing screen space again after 27 years. The duo had done a lot of films together in the past like Coolie(1983), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981) and many others.

The film is set to release May 4, 2018.