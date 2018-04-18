Abhishek Bachchan has been trolled several times on social media, but the actor has always managed to shut down mean commenters.

Recently, Abhishek was tagged in a tweet, where a person made a rather mean remark about the actor still living with his parents. Junior Bacchan decided to give the troll a piece of his mind.

Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

Sometimes

they need to be put in place. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

Abhishek is known for his comments on social media. Last year, a user on Twitter with the name @shirjahan had tweeted: "@juniorbachchan, is ur child not going to school? I do wonder what school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood."

Although the comment and the tweet are now deleted, Abhishek had responded: "Ma'am, as far as I know... Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you(r) spelling in your tweet."

Abhishek Bachchan seems to be a man of class and wit, he surely knows how to shut down trolls.

Meanwhile, Abhishek has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Manmarziyan, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film also stars the Judwaa 2 actor Tapsee Pannu. The film has been shot in locations of Punjab, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The shoot wrapped up on Tuesday and the actors of the film had posted a picture with director Anurag Kashyap and wrote a sweet note of appreciation as the caption for the crew.