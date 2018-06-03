Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are the epitome of love in Bollywood. The actors, who have been through thick and thin with each other for over four decades, ring in their 45th wedding anniversary this weekend and the Bachchan family is clearly celebrating.

While fans are sending their love to the couple, Amitabh and Jaya's son Abhishek Bachchan decided to share an adorable moment from their past to commemorate the occasion.

The Bol Bachchan star shared a picture of the couple from the movie Abhimaan with a sweet little message that won fans over. The actor, who is married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, wrote: "I wish that both of you continue to laugh and love for the next 45 years too. Happy 45th anniversary Ma and Pa. I love you."

Previously, Amitabh shared a black and white picture giving fans a blast from the past while thanking them for their wishes. The actor is seen holding out a rose to Jaya that fits perfect for the occasion. "They that give love and send greetings on our 45th marriage anniversary... my gratitude and love," he captioned the picture.

The actor revealed that the two stars weren't together and he was going to give his wife a call to be the first one to wish her on the occasion. "It is about to chime the bell for midnight, the 3rd of June... time to call the wife who travels and to wish her for the years together... Tomorrow shall be another day... normal for most special for some," he wrote in his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya (Bhaduri back then) met during the filming of Guddi (1971). They went on to star in movies like Ek Nazar and Bansi Birju. They got married in June 1973, a month after Zanjeer was released. After their wedding, they continued to work together and featured in movies like Abhimaan (1973), Chupke Chupke (1975), Mili (1975) and Silsila (1981).