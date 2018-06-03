Vishal's Abhimanyudu and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Officer were allegedly leaked on torrent sites and the full movie download is likely to take a toll on their collection at the worldwide box office in coming days.

A gang of notorious people has alleged recorded the complete movies of Abhimanyudu and Officer during their screening in some theatres. The gang alleged released their pirated copies on its websites before their completed their opening day at the ticket counters. The full copies of both the movies were available for download and thousands of people apparently downloaded them in the last two days.

The people, who have watched their pirated copies of Abhimanyudu and Officer, are very upset with them. They say that both the copies are bad audio and video qualities and they are irritating. They advise others not download their pirated copies, rather watch them in the cinema halls to get real enjoyment.

Director R Mithran's Abhimanyudu starring Vishal and Samantha Akkineni has made a superb collection at the box office in the last two days. The word of mouth will definitely help it recover the investments of its distributors and earn them some of the profit share to them in the coming days. But the alleged download of the full movie is likely to eat away its distributors' profits to some extent.

On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma's much-talked-about Officer starring Akkineni Nagarjuna has opened to poor response and made a disastrous collection at the box office in two days. The movie has failed to live up to the expectations and received negative reviews from the audience and critics.

The negative word of mouth has already shown its adverse effect on its collection, by keeping the audience away from the cinema halls. The viewers, who don't want to waste their money on its ticket, may resort to downloading its pirated copies, which might incur huge losses to the distributors and makers.