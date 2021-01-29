Telugu movie makers who have resumed their work at a decent pace after the COVID-19 break started making the announcements about their upcoming projects and release schedule in the coming months. All the big projects slated for release this year have been announced.

Viraata Parvam

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer, Viraata Parvam is all set for its release on 30th April 2021. Helmed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam is a tale of rebellions and the story attached to their lives. This is one of the most ambitious projects for both Rana and Sai Pallavi.

F3 - Fun and Frustration

Touted to be a family entertainer, F3 - Fun and Frustration has Varun Tej and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead roles. F3 is slated for its release on 27th August 2021. Being a sequel to the movie 'F2', expectations are that F3 would stand as one of the best entertainers of 2021. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie has Tamannah Bhatia and Mehreen in the female lead roles.

Pushpa

Allu Arjun as the hero of the movie Pushpa is touted to be a story that revolves around red sandal smuggling and remote lives. Sukumar is the director of this upcoming thriller. Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, Pushpa's release date is fixed to 13th August 2021.

RRR

Ram Charan and NTR are coming to set the box-office on fire on 13th October 2021. With Bahubali fame SS Rajamouli as the director, the movie has already grabbed the attention of the country. Termed as a patriotic and fictional drama, the movie stars Alia Bhatt and Olivia as the female leads.

Ghani



Telugu's young actor Varun Tej is playing the lead in an ongoing boxing drama. The film has been titled Ghani and the first look poster that was unveiled recently got enough buzz from the audience. Now that the release date has been locked, the movie Ghani is all set to hit the screens on 30th July 2021.