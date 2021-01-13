The latest poster unveiled by the makers of Viraata Parvam has grabbed the attention of all. The poster which was earlier released on the occasion of Sankranthi, features Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati walking hand-in-hand. With the rugged backdrop, the poster has a caption which states- 'Revolution is an act of love'.

Viraata Parvam is apparently based on the Naxalite movement in Telangana. Rana's rebellion costume hints at his role in the movie which is supposed to revolve around the revolutionary youth of the early '90s.

Viraata Parvam is being directed by Venu Udugula. This movie is to feature Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, and other actors in significant roles.

Rana Daggubati took to his social media to make an announcement regarding the release date as well. "Happy Sankranthi everyone!! #Viraataparvam moves into post-production and will be in cinemas this summer!!", Rana wrote.

F3 - Fun and Frustration:

On the other hand, the sequel to the 2019 Telugu comedy F2 which is titled 'F3- Fun and Frustration' was earlier launched officially. The makers of F3 have unveiled a fun poster on the occasion of Sankranthi, featuring Venkatesh and Varun Tej. Both the actors are seen holding the inverted umbrellas filled with money, which hints that the movie is all about the greed for money.

Anil Ravipudi is the director of this upcoming comedy story. Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia, and Mehreen Kaur reunite to act in F3. F2 which covered the story of couples and relationship troubles was a super hit in Telugu.

Sankranthi Releases:

Apart from the posters, Sankranthi is also going to be a busy time for Telugu movie fans in southern states. As of now, three Telugu films of Tollywood and one dubbed film have been confirmed for release or already released in theaters for the Sankranthi 2021 festive season.

1 Krack

Sankranti release of Ravi Teja film is already making waves bringing audience back to theatres despite Covid-19 restrictions with half-seat occupancy in theatres. The movie was released on Jan. 9, 2021.

2 Master

Master is scheduled for release on Jan. 13, 2020. It features Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

3 RED

Hero Ram Pothineni's RED is another film on scheduled for release during Sankranthi on Jan.14, 2021. RED is the remake of Tamil super hit Thadam, starring Ram Pothineni, Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer among others.

4 Alludu Adhurs

Alludu Adhurs is a romantic comedy directed by Santosh Srinivas featuring Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nabha Natesh, Anu Emmanuel, Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj. The film will hit theatres on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2021.